Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced Tuesday that it is now possible to buy Tesla cars with bitcoin in the United States. One more measure that goes on the path of boosting the cryptocurrency from the tycoon, despite the enormous amount of power that is needed for the blockchain.

Last month, the automaker revealed that it had bought $ 1.5 billion worth of bitcoin and would soon begin accepting the world’s most popular cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

“Now you can buy a Tesla with Bitcoin,” tweeted Musk, who was officially named the “Technoking of Tesla” this month.

A support page on the Tesla website explains how customers can pay for a Tesla using digital currency. The company’s electric vehicles typically cost between $ 37,990 and $ 124,000, excluding taxes.

Also, people outside of the US will be able to buy a Tesla with bitcoin "Later this year," Musk said, without specifying which countries.

To accept the payment, Musk said that Tesla is using software “Internal” and “open source”.

He further added that Tesla “operates the bitcoin nodes directly.” Nodes are computers on the bitcoin network that function to verify transactions and prevent the cryptocurrency is used twice.

Bitcoin, Musk’s obsession: contradiction with the environment

The image of Tesla as a car company that cares about the environment (they are electric) collides with the particularity of bitcoin: it disagrees with the colossal carbon footprint of the bitcoin network.

Researchers from the University of Cambridge found that it uses more electricity annually than all of Argentina. A 2018 article published in Nature, perhaps the world’s most prestigious academic journal, found that bitcoin emissions alone could boost the global warming above 2 degrees Celsius.

Despite his bad environmental credentials, Musk embraced Bitcoin more than any other major tech CEO. Has been tweeting about the cryptocurrency of form intermittent over the last few months, sounding the alarms in some corners. He was also tweeting about other currencies like ether and dogecoin.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives told CNBC last month that Tesla’s stock price it is now directly tied to the value of bitcoin.

“Musk is now tied to the history of bitcoin in the eyes of the street And even though Tesla made a billion paper profit in its first month owning the digital gold, it comes with added risk, ”Ives told CNBC by email.

Tesla’s share price and bitcoin value have seen huge gains in the last 12 months, with Tesla shares rising from around 100 to over 600, and bitcoin rising from around 7,000 to more than $ 55,000.

However, some investors are convinced that both Tesla and bitcoin are in bubble territory.

Lansdowne Partners fund manager Per Lekander told CNBC last week that he believes Tesla is in a bubble and is short on Musk’s signature, which means that it will benefit if the value of Tesla shares falls.

Tesla’s market value soared to more than $ 800 billion in the 12 months to January, before falling to less than $ 600 billion in February. It now stands at around 635 billion dollars.

Tesla shares rose about 0.6% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, after closing at $ 662. The price of bitcoin is $ 55,444.93.