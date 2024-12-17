The owner of X, Elon Musk, considers that it would be “interesting” to develop a service own emailalthough this would lead to raising how “messaging works in general”, without specifying if it is something that is currently being worked on.

Since acquiring the social network of ‘microblogging‘, the X developer team has implemented different services aimed at improving the experience, such as its advanced ‘chatbot’ Grok, which is general use and free for all users. Another of Musk’s proposals, such as the dating application X Dating, however, have not materialized.

Owji, who regularly provides information about the platform, has acknowledged in his personal profile that having an email address @x.com “It’s the only thing” that could prevent you from using Gmail.









In response to this approach, Elon Musk has acknowledged that his proposal is “interesting” and added that it is necessary to “rethink how messaging, including email, works in general.”

The idea has not upset his followers.and some have even acknowledged having changed more popular services such as Gmail for Proton for privacy, a request that a couple of them have raised in the response thread.

Another user identified as @rpoo acknowledged that he would like “to have an email address that fits into a simple text direct message inbox and abstracts the annoying and messy threads that are emails.”

“The best thing about email is that it is a universal management system and compatible with everything, so it is not necessary to download a new application, enter a contact or connect with someone,” this person also noted. Musk, for his part, said that “that is exactly” what the development team had planned to do with this next service, of which has not provided any more clues.

Likewise, another user named Alex Finn advanced that the email service would channel messages sent in this format and take them to the email inbox. The owner of the social network pointed out in that case that what was said “more or less” matched his idea for X.