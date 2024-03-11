The billionaire stated that “soon” it will be possible to watch long videos from the platform on devices

The owner of

By sharing post that said: “You will soon be able to watch [a] your favorite long videos from X directly on your smart TVs”, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX confirmed the information with a “shortly”.

“In fact, you can now use Apple AirPlay to play videos from your phone to your TV”added in a following post on X.

Btw, you can already use Apple AirPlay to play videos from your phone to your TV https://t.co/6IJ2TmUCkR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 9, 2024

According to a company source told FortuneMusk plans to compete with YouTube by offering similar content on the new app. The source, not identified by the magazine, also said that the application will be launched next week.