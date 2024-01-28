Although it goes unnoticed by some, Elon Musk's company, Tesla, is little by little gaining ground in our market with what could be cars that run on electricity, being a new proposal that finally stops using materials such as fuels. . And the owner of this company assures that the new car models will arrive very soon, and when we say this we are not talking about even 3 or four years, but much sooner than people might think.

It is mentioned that the production of 2025, thus arriving a version with the most current technology of the company and being the next step to follow to continue moving the company downwards in the country, since there are not only cars, but there are also internet services that also want to come to stay. This does not rule out that having the products by 2025 will be a challenge, more than anything due to the transfer of materials that must first reach USES and then get to Mexico.

In fact, it has been mentioned by the Secretary of Foreign Relations that there would be an investment of around 5,000 million dollars, estimating that the extension of the new plant will exceed 1,000 hectares. Something that was emphasized regarding the company's performance in 2023 was that it has decreased a little, but it is expected that future developments will be those that restore profits.

Although the arrival of tesla Mexico represents an important step towards electric mobility, it will also face challenges. Charging infrastructure, consumer education and competition in the auto market are factors that the company will need to address strategically.

However, the entry of tesla It also creates opportunities for other brands to follow suit, fostering competition and further expanding electric vehicle options in Mexico.

Editor's note: The incorporation of international companies in Mexico is very important, but I do not think that many people prefer to buy a Tesla over cars that are usually much cheaper. Still, we will have to wait to see if the models are as innovative as mentioned in the conference.