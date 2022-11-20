Monday, November 21, 2022
Elon Musk confirms that Donald Trump’s Twitter account will be restored

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 20, 2022
in World
Donald Trump and Elon Musk

Elon Musk asked Twitter users if he should return Donald trump’s account.

Photo:

Shawn Thew. EFE – Hannibal Hanschke. EFE

Elon Musk asked Twitter users if he should return Donald trump’s account.

‘The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,’ said Elon Musk

The magnate Elon Musk confirmed on the night of this Saturday that the Twitter account of the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, will be restored.

The now owner of the social network opened a poll on Twitter in which he asked if Trump’s account should be restored. At the close of the vote: the yes on his return was 51.8%. Meanwhile, the was not 48.2%.

In total, 15,085,458 users of this social network voted in the survey.

Elon Musk said: “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated.”

Trump’s account was suspended in January 2021, as the then owners of the social network considered that the messages of the then US president had a risk of “inciting violence”, in the midst of the assault on the Capitol in Washington.

“After a thorough review of recent tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context surrounding them, we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement to violence,” read a statement posted on Twitter’s official blog. .

The restoration of Trump’s account comes at a difficult time for the social network, taking into account that international media have revealed that many employees decided to resign due to the ultimatum given by the creator of Tesla, in which he demanded that they work. long hours in favor of the company or to leave their jobs.

ELTIEMPO.COM

