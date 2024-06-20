Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/20/2024 – 13:30

Artificial intelligence data centers cannot live on Nvidia alone. This has become a profitable reality for Dell Technologies and Super Micro Computer. The shares of the two companies rose this Thursday, 20, after Elon Musk, who runs Tesla, SpaceX and the company formerly known as Twitter (now X), confirmed that the two companies will provide servers for the supercomputer that his startup xAI is building.

Musk confirmed the information by responding to a post on X by Dell’s founder and CEO, Michael Dell, who reported that the company is building an AI factory for Musk’s venture.

Financial details of the deals were not disclosed. Dell and Supermicro are the two leading manufacturers of specialized AI servers that use Nvidia processors and other key components to power generative AI workloads. This has also made them very popular with investors looking for other ways to take advantage of the AI ​​boom. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.