According to CNN, the billionaire has already taken control of Twitter and fired CEO Parag Agrawal and two other executives. | Photo: EFE/Ulises Ruiz Basurto

Billionaire Elon Musk closed on Thursday (27) the deal to buy Twitter for $ 44 billion, reported CNN. According to two sources heard by the American broadcaster, the businessman fired CEO Parag Agrawal and two other executives.

Musk had already signaled the closing of the deal with two actions between Wednesday (26) and Thursday. First, he posted a video in which he appeared smiling entering the Twitter HQ carrying a sink, alongside the message “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!”.

In a pun on the English word pia (sink), the message can be translated as “Entering Twitter’s headquarters – let it sink in!”, in reference to the conclusion of the deal. Then, on Thursday morning, Musk published a letter on the social network itself about the transaction.

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important for the future of civilization to have a common digital plaza where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy way, without resorting to violence,” he wrote.

Musk, by court order, must complete the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter by Friday if he wants to avoid a lawsuit brought by the company after it backed out of the deal, announced in April.

The businessman gave up on the purchase days later, claiming that big tech did not present evidence that less than 5% of its daily active users are fake or spam accounts. Twitter then went to court to force the billionaire to complete the deal.

Musk later also alleged that an alleged $7.75 million damages paid to former security chief Peiter Zatko, who denounced cyber defense flaws on the platform, violated a clause in the acquisition agreement.

The soap opera took a turn in early October, when Musk announced that he intended to close the purchase on the original terms of the proposal. It is speculated that the controversies were an attempt to reduce the value of the transaction.