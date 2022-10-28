Billionaire Elon Musk concluded on Thursday night, the 27th, the purchase of Twitter after six months of negotiations with the social network. The purchase was completed for US$ 44 billion, according to the vehicles Washington Post, insider and CNBC.

Musk’s first act as owner of Twitter was to fire the company’s top executives: then-CEO Parag Agrawal; the chief financial officer, Ned Segal; and Vijaya Gadde, Head of the Legal, Policy and Reliability Department.

According to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Twitter’s stock trading is now suspended and will no longer appear on the trading floor. Musk’s intention is to make Twitter a private company, a move encouraged by the company’s founder, Jack Dorsey.

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it’s important for the future of civilization to have a ‘digital public square’ where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy way, without resorting to violence,” Musk explained in a letter. for the advertising market published on Twitter this Thursday morning.