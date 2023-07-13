Elon Musk has warned for months of the ability of artificial intelligence to “destroy civilizations”, saying that the race of companies such as Google and Microsoft to develop the technology should stop to allow time to formulate regulations related to the sector.

Musk said the reason for launching XAI was to “understand the true nature of the universe.” Musk also co-founded OpenAI, but later left the startup in a move credited with sparking the generative AI boom.

The company’s team will include several former engineers and scientists from Alphabet’s Google, Microsoft and OpenAI.

“We have developed and pioneered some of the industry’s biggest booms as well, including Alpha Star… GPT-3.5 and GPT-4,” the startup said on its website.

The company, which is looking for experienced engineers and researchers to join its team of technicians in the San Francisco Bay Area, will host an event via Twitter Spaces on July 14.