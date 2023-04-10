You will certainly know Elon Musk, he is one of the most influential men in the technological field of the last decades, CEO of Tesla and also of Twitter, acquired “recently”. Today, however, we want to talk to you about the birth rate in Italy, a worrying figure for our country, and if you’re wondering what the CEO has to do with all this, then stay with us because today’s news is very interesting.

Elon Musk comments on the drop in the birth rate in Italy!

Just yesterday a worrying report by ISTAT reopened all eyes on the disastrous Italian situation with regards to birth rate of the country. Apparently the birth rate would be found now at an all-time lowhowever, in spite of a still high mortality, thus showing us a country that continues to depopulate ea getting older and older. A situation that has been going on for years but which is starting to seriously worry, even involving Elon Musk on Twitter!

Italy is disappearing! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 7, 2023

Apparently the Italian data analyst Andrea Stroppa has decided to publish a post on Twitter reporting the serious situation:

“The situation is getting worse. We are going full speed ahead towards the decline and potential halving of the Italian population”.

Elon Musk promptly replied to this:

“Italy is disappearing!”.

Strong words from the CEO but it’s not the first time we’ve heard them, already last year Musk had expressed himself by sounding the alarm on the falling birth rate in Italy, when we began to notice that from 1946 to 2019 it had gone from 1.044 million births at only 435 thousand. The forecast for the future is certainly not the best!