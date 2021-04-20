After two men died in a Tesla car crash that police believed no one was driving, company president Elon Musk said the auto-driving system was not operational when the accident occurred, according to preliminary results.

“The data records recovered so far show that the autopilot system was not operational,” Musk wrote on Twitter on Monday, in the company’s first reaction to the accident in Texas on Saturday.

Police said after initial investigations that they were “about 99.9 percent sure” that no one was behind the wheel, according to the Wall Street Journal.

One of the men was found in the passenger seat and the other in the back seat. The car crashed into a tree and burned after the accident.

Accident investigators from the Iranian National Transportation Safety Board went to the site of the accident on Monday.

Police admitted from the start that it was unclear whether the driving assistance system had been operational at the time of the accident.