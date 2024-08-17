‘X’ CEO Elon Musk Announces Closing of Social Network’s Offices in Brazil. “The decision to close X’s office in Brazil was a difficult one, but if we had accepted the (illegal) demands for secret censorship and the handover of private information from Alexandre de Moraes,” the Federal Supreme Court judge, “we would have no way of explaining our actions without shame,” Musk wrote on his social media. For now, the service remains available to users in Brazil, the company said.

X claims that on Friday De Moraes had secretly threatened to arrest one of the platform’s representatives in Brazil if he did not comply with an order to remove some content. De Moraes had ordered the blocking of some accounts of “digital militias” investigated for spreading fake news during the government of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro. However, Musk announced the reopening of those accounts earlier this year, prompting De Moraes to open an investigation against the billionaire himself, which he considers “unconstitutional.”

Shortly thereafter, X informed the Supreme Court that it would comply with the court orders, warning that the blocked users had continued to use the social network.

“De Moraes chose to threaten our staff in Brazil instead of respecting due process”the company said in a statement released Saturday, which included the judge’s recent letter. “We are deeply saddened by having to make this decision, the sole responsibility for which lies with Alexandre de Moraes,” it said. The judge’s actions “are incompatible with a democratic government. The Brazilian people must choose: democracy or Alexandre de Moraes,” the company concluded.

The Brazilian government rebuked the US company for its decision through Digital Policy Secretary João Brant, who highlighted how X has ignored several court orders with a “pathetic” attitude. “They are imposing a sanction and trying to make the STF bear the political weight of a decision that has a commercial basis,” he said.