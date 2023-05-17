Tesla CEO Elon Musk has slammed remote working as “morally wrong” in his latest round of criticism against the employment practice that has defined the pandemic era.

Musk, one of the richest people in the world, referred to Silicon Valley tech workers as “la-la-land laptop classes” in an interview with US broadcaster CNBC on Tuesday ( 16).

He said he believes working from the office increases productivity — and that employees who refused to return to a personal environment after COVID-19 restrictions ended need to “get off their moral horse” and get back to work like everyone else.

“The whole work-from-home thing is like, I think there are some exceptions, but I think the whole work-from-home notion is a little bit like, you know, the faux Marie Antoinette quote: ‘Let them eat cake’” , Musk said in the wide-ranging interview.

“It’s like, you’re going to work from home and you’re going to make everyone who made your car come to work at the factory? Are you going to get the people who make your food delivered – they can’t work from home? The people who come to fix your house? They can’t work from home, but can you? Does this seem morally correct? This is confusing.

When the interviewer asked if he believed it was a moral issue, the South African replied “yes”.

“It’s a productivity issue, but it’s also a moral issue,” he said. “People should get off their damn moral horse with this bullshit – because they are asking everyone not to work from home while they work. It’s wrong.”

Return-to-office guidelines in Silicon Valley and across the country have met with resistance from workers, frustrating executives.

Productivity at companies apparently declined and investor expectations rose, prompting executives at companies like Amazon and Salesforce to demand that workers return to their offices, according to CNBC.

Musk has been critical of remote work.

Following the $44 billion purchase of Twitter, Musk sent an email to all employees in November informing them that they will no longer be allowed to work from home unless he personally approves and they expect to be in the office 40 hours a day. week.