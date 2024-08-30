The tycoon Elon Musk accused the Supreme Court on Thursday, August 29, Brazil of Block the bank accounts of your Starlink company as part of the court’s investigation into the spread of fake news on the social network X, which he also owns.

Musk charged against the judge Alexandre de Moraesresponsible for the investigation, and called him a “criminal of the worst kind” and “dictator of Brazil” in a barrage of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A Supreme Court spokeswoman told EFE that I had no information about this action by the judge.

There are already more than 1,700 Starlink satellites in orbit. Photo:SpaceX. EFE

According to the company, the blocking of accounts Starlinka satellite internet services company with more than 215,000 active lines in Brazil, seeks to secure payment of fines imposed on X.

Starlink announced on social media that it will appeal the decision, which it described as “unfounded,” and denounced that De Moraes ignored “the due process of law guaranteed by the Brazilian Constitution.”

He also indicated that “he is doing everything possible to ensure that his service is not interrupted,” since the ruling also prevents him from carrying out financial transactions in the country.

The businessman’s accusations come a day after De Moraes ordered Musk to appoint a legal representative for X in Brazil within 24 hours, otherwise the social network’s activities in the country would be suspended.

Musk is under investigation for alleged obstruction of justice, criminal organization and incitement to commit a crime after he refused to comply with court orders to remove content from the social network.

X announced in mid-month that it was closing its office in Brazil because De Moraes had raised the possibility of imprisoning its legal representatives if they did not comply with court rulings on the deletion of profiles.

The magistrate is responsible for an investigation into the spread of fake news and, when he presided over the Superior Electoral Court, he ordered the removal of hundreds of publications on X that questioned the soundness of the Brazilian electoral system in the context of the 2022 elections.

In addition, De Moraes is leading another investigation against the far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022) for his alleged participation in an attempted coup d’état after losing the election to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The foolproof method Musk found for his job interviews Photo:Jordan Strauss – AP

The President of Brazil speaks out

The President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvasaid during a radio interview on Friday that tycoon Elon Musk must abide by the country’s Supreme Court’s decisions on the social network X and asked him to take “another attitude.”

“Any citizen from any part of the world who has investments in Brazil “It is subject to the Brazilian Constitution and laws,” he told a local radio station, after Musk refused to comply with court orders to remove content from X, formerly known as Twitter.

Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva, elected president of Brazil Photo:Evaristo SA / AFP

The president added that the owner of the social network, who has been close to the Brazilian rightmust “accept the rules” and that just because you have a lot of money does not mean you can “disrespect” and “offend” the country’s authorities.

EFE