The name of the South African tycoon, one of the richest men in the world, is again in scandals. Elon Musk, founder of Neuralink, faces accusations over the deaths of monkeys used in brain chip experiments as the company prepares to conduct human testing.

Neuralink, the controversial company specialized in brain implants, has obtained authorization to begin implanting its chips in humans. This approval comes at the same time as the Committee of Physicians for Responsible Medicinea Washington-based nonprofit organization, has filed a complaint against Elon Musk with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. (SEC) due to the death of twelve monkeys that participated in research with these implants.

The main purpose of Neuralink was to allow people with tetraplegia caused by spinal cord injuries or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) to control devices using their minds.

However, in December of last year, the Reuters agency reported that the company was being investigated for alleged animal welfare violationsalleging that around 1,500 sheep, pigs and monkeys had suffered due to Neuralink’s investigations, resulting in “unnecessary suffering and deaths”, as reported by former workers and employees.

These worrying reports emerged while Neuralink published a video in April 2021 showing a macaque named Pager.who had had the implant for six months, controlling two video games with his mind: one consisted of putting a ping pong ball in a glass and the other was a game of tennis.

Elon Musk has denied the accusations against him

Elon Musk responded to the allegations on December 10, denying that any monkeys had died as a result of the Neuralink implants.. He argued that they were experimenting on monkeys that were already “on the verge of death.” However, public documents obtained by the Physicians Committee reveal that twelve perfectly healthy monkeys were euthanized after experiencing complications, which included symptoms such as “bloody diarrhea, partial paralysis and cerebral edema.”

It is important to note that the Rhesus monkeys used in these experiments usually have a life expectancy of around 25 years in captivity, some even live up to 40 years, but the monkeys used by Neuralink barely exceeded seven years on average.

The Physicians Committee argues that due to the invasiveness of Neuralink’s device and the serious health risks to patients, Elon Musk has misled investors about the safety and viability of the device. To date, the company has raised more than $280 million from outside investors.

Public records from the University of California, Davis, where the monkey experiments were conducted between 2017 and 2020, indicate that the implantation of the Neuralink devices resulted in the deterioration of the monkeys’ health, which ultimately led to their sacrifice. Reports indicate that the animals experienced chronic infections, paralysis, encephalitis, loss of coordination and balance, as well as depression.

This is what the monkeys in Neuralink would have been subjected to

The complaint filed with the SEC details the tragic stories of four monkeys, including a female rhesus macaque identified as “Animal 11.” In December 2018, Neuralink employees drilled two holes in Animal 11’s skull and implanted electrodes in her brain, in addition to attaching two titanium plates to her skull with screws. The immediate response was infection of the implants and erosion of the skin.

The macaque suffered from a staph infection for three months before being euthanized. “Animals 15, 20 and 22” were also euthanized due to infections and complications after attempting to remove the implants.

The Medical Committee maintains that the scientific community, with the exception of Elon Musk, shares the opinion that the Neuralink device is neither safe nor reliable, and accuses Musk of misleading investors and the public by misrepresenting the reality of animal experiments. Therefore, they demand that Neuralink stop its animal experiments at facilities in California and Texas.

Despite these accusations, Neuralink recently announced on its social networks that it has obtained approval to begin a clinical trial in humans, in collaboration with a hospital. The US Department of Food and Drugs approved the company’s conduct of human clinical trials in May 2023.

Monkeys were subjected to Neuralink experiments

Elon Musk is now seeking patients at least 22 years old with ALS or tetraplegia caused by spinal cord injuries to participate in these clinical trials. Musk has highlighted the potential of this technology by stating that “imagine if Stephen Hawking had this.”

In its complaint, the Medical Committee argues that the company has violated nine laws related to animal welfare, including the obligation to minimize the pain and distress of animals, the need to carry out daily observations and the lack of an assistant veterinarian who advise on the use of anesthesia during experiments.