It will no longer be possible to block users on X. Elon Musk’s social network changes again compared to the consolidated habits of Twitter. Anyone who wants to block an ‘unwelcome’ user will no longer be able to do so. However, you can mute a profile and you can block the receipt of private messages sent by users with whom you do not want contact. “The block will be deleted as a feature, with the exception of private messages,” Musk explained in a tweet responding to a user and underlining that the block is a “nonsensical” feature.

The block option allowed you to avoid being able to interact with some accounts and to prevent a user from seeing their profile. However, Musk explains that you can still use the feature that will allow you to “hide” an account to avoid seeing messages in your timeline and thus limit interactions.