Elon Musk, along with the new chief executive, Linda Yaccarino, announced this Monday, the 24th, an important transformation of Twitter, which will change its name to “X” – and should add messaging activities and payments, such as a super app, Musk’s plan since he took over the company last year.

Upon entering the site this Monday, it is already possible to see the new symbol of the social network: a stylized X that appears where before the blue bird “flew” on the screen both when loading the page and in the upper left corner. The name of the site still has the old title and the visual identity of the application has not yet been changed.

It didn’t take long for Twitter users to turn the social network change into a meme.

It’s been 12 years of the bird symbol on the network and, for many who frequent Twitter for a long time, the name is the definitive end of an era on the platform. For others, the path taken by Musk is one of the possible solutions to leverage the site again. For almost everyone, however, the change, announced suddenly, was seen as an opportunity to make memes.

See what Twitter users thought of the platform change:

“Twitter is now going to be X so I’m going to be Xpress (EXPRESS) here,” wrote one.

“I woke up and Twitter has an X in place of the blue bird. Instead of tweeting, let’s Xcrever now? What a horrible rebranding,” reads another post.

“My twitter changed to X and now there is no longer the bird that misses the darling”, wrote another user.