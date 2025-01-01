Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, has changed his name on the social network Kekius Maximus unleashing all kinds of speculation about the reasons that led him to make this decision.

The tycoon He has not given any explanation in this regard. of the name or the new profile image in which the character ‘Pepe the frog’ is shown, a meme that has been used by far-right groups, wearing a Roman military suit and holding what appears to be a video game console.

Nevertheless, The measure has had repercussions in the world of cryptocurrenciescausing the value of a memecoin (a digital currency inspired by Internet memes) that shares the same name to skyrocket. At the moment, it is unclear whether Musk has any such crypto assets in his possession.

At the same time, Kekius’s name appears to be a Latinization of ‘kek’a word that refers to a ‘loud’ laugh popularized among video game players that is also often associated with the alt-right.

‘Kek’ is also the name of the ancient Egyptian god of darkness, who is sometimes depicted with the head of a frog.





Likewise, on social networks, users have related the nickname of Maximus named after Russell Crowe’s character in the film GladiatorMaximus Decimus Meridius.