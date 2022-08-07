Elon Musk continues to argue with Twitter: Tesla CEO challenged Parag Agrawal, Twitter CEO, to a public debate in which to discuss how the social network declares and manages its fake accounts and bots. According to Musk, and this is why the purchase agreement between him and Twitter was blown, the Agrawal-based company has far more non-human accounts than it claims. “I challenge Parag to publicly discuss the exact number of spam accounts on Twitter, and to prove with facts that they are really less than 5 percent of the total,” Musk wrote on the social. According to Musk, in fact, the bot accounts active every day on Twitter are at least 20 percent of the total. Twitter filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk to force the billionaire to deliver on his commitment to buy the company, the first legal step in what should be one of the most high-profile business processes in recent history.

I hereby challenge @paraga to a public debate about the Twitter bot percentage. Let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spam daily users! – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2022