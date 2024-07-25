Is it just a mere announcement or is there a grain of truth? Elon Musk continues to make people talk about himself and he does so on the platform he owns, that is X. The entrepreneur is always at the center of the news, in particular for his aversion to woke thinking which, according to him, would have also led to the change of sex of his daughter Vivian (formerly Xavier) with whom he broke off relations.

Following Meta’s announcement that its AI dubbed Llama 3.1 is superior to GPT-4o in many ways, Musk has also announced a new artificial intelligence equally powerful, if not the “most powerful in the world”. Tesla CEO did not specify exactly how his new idea is actually superior to the competition. Therefore, this AI would already have a name.

Memphis Supercluster, Elon Musk’s New AI

Memphis Superclusterthis is the name given by Elon Musk to his new creature. On X, the South African entrepreneur announces it like this: “With 100,000 liquid-cooled H100s on a single RDMA fabric, It is the most powerful AI training cluster in the world!“. In the same post he thanks the teams at xAI, X and Nvidia for starting the training of this artificial intelligence.

There are those who think that Musk’s is a reply to Metawhich has released Llama 3.1 which, according to Zuckerberg’s company documents, surpasses both GPT-4o and Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 Sonnet in some areas, such as code execution and texture generation, although overall it is inferior to OpenAI’s artificial intelligence.

Is Musk funding Trump?

The Wall Street Journal has stated that Musk will donate a whopping $45 million to US presidential candidate Donald Trump. However, Elon Musk has categorically denied this news: “What has been reported in the media is not true. I will not donate $45 million a month to Trump“.

According to him, however, the founder of OpenAI still wants to contribute to the financing of the electoral campaign of the Republican candidate and former president of the United States. In fact, A Super PAC, America PAC, has been createdfor the “independent expenses” of an election campaign, such as day-to-day operations and advertising. As is now known, Musk is a strong opponent of the Dems and of the woke in general and this is one of the reasons that led him to support Trump and the Republicans.