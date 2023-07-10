After the launch of Threads, which has meant an apparent success in the world of social networks, it seems that the least happy is the owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, who has challenged Mark Zuckerberg in the midst of the furor over the new social network. At first it was speculated that a serious problem could break out between the two leaders, and everything would indicate that the most uncomfortable one is Musk.

The rivalry between the two tycoons has always existed, as they had some of the largest social networks in the world, despite the fact that they had different approaches. However, to make direct competition to Twitter, Threads was born, thus the rivalry would intensify and Elon Musk would end up calling Zuckerberg a “cuckold”.

Everything happened in one of the typical responses that the leader of Twitter usually does to be close to the users. In the middle of the conversation, the comments intensified and lashed out his way at the owner of Meta criticizing his move: “Zuck is a cuckold“.

The situation escalated when in another tweet he not only insulted his strongest rival in the social media competition, but also challenged Mark to a risqué contest. Musk challenged Zuckerberg to measure the size of his members, This comment, instead of appeasing the moment, made Internet users enthusiastically take the moment, wanting to see the two millionaires submerged in this situation.

Mark Zuckerberg would have also done his thing, launching a less aggressive comment for the comment. During the Threads launch, Musk tweeted “Concerning” at least three times. (worrying), and the CEO of Meta responded in his Threads account, “Concerning”, accompanied by a laughing emoji, referring to Elon’s constant filler.

This small comment would become the first time that the owner of Meta responded to that of Twitter. However, the rivalry between the two would have started a long time ago, even leading the also owner of Tesla and SpaceX to fight in the city of Las Vegas.

What is Threads, the social network that annoyed Musk

Threads is a microblogging social network, created by Meta, the company responsible for Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. It was developed by the Instagram team and focuses on posting short messages. In essence, Threads combines features from Twitter and Mastodon, promising to take advantage of both platforms. The social network is closely linked to Instagram, which means that user accounts on both networks are part of an integrated suite of technology.

In simple terms, Threads could be considered as a “Twitter” within Instagram, but with a separate application. In fact, if you already have an Instagram account, you don’t need to sign up for Threads again, as you can directly link your Instagram account.

The launch of this social network took place on July 6, 2023 and managed to exceed 10 million users in just 7 hours. This achievement is due in part to the unfavorable situation of Twitter at the time, as well as the strength of having the Instagram user base.

As Threads grows, let’s hope to see Elon Musk’s subsequent reactions and the responses he will make on his social network Twitter, which already has direct competition.