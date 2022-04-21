Elon Musk He is very clear that he wants to gain control of Twitterand after buying 9% of the shares of the social network, he prepares an offer to acquire it completely.

Through the support of the financial multinational Morgan Stanley and other firms, as well as the Bank of America and the company Barclay’sthe businessman obtained a financing of 46,500 million dollars, a figure that could be presented as an offer.

Initially, Elon Musk had offered 43,000 million dollars, taking into account a value per share of 54.20 dollars, that is, 54% higher than the original value; however, it was rejected and the company took a desperate measure.

Facing a hostile takeover attempt, Twitter initiated the so-called ‘poison pill’ which, broadly speaking, consists of letting shareholders double their shares for free, with the exception of the person from whom they protect themselves, guaranteeing that they will not reach more than 15% participation.

Faced with this scenario, the tycoon of Tesla submitted a new proposal with a higher figure, and according to the site gadgetthe board of directors of Twitter is already analyzing it.

Why does Elon Musk want to buy Twitter?

The main argument of the businessman is that he wants to give users greater freedom of expression, and as a preview, he asked his community if they wanted to have an edit button, although this is already among the platform’s plans.

Although Elon Musk Once you have the money in your hands to start your move, you need several factors, starting with the approval of the board of directors.

As a second option, it could carry out a public offer and convince the shareholders to sell their part, and if the board does not yield, it could sell what it has already acquired and Twitter would face a drastic drop.

We will see in the coming days what the final solution of this financial movement is.

