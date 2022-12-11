Owner of the social network says he is a defender of freedom of expression and said he would review suspended profiles

The new CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, said this Saturday (10.Dec.2022) that the platform is a “social network and a crime scene”🇧🇷 The billionaire did not specify which crimes he was referring to. Nor did it comment on actions taken by the company to combat hate speech on the internet.

“Twitter is a social media company and a crime scene”🇧🇷 said the businessman on his official profile.

Even before taking over Twitter, Musk was critical of social media’s content restriction policies. In his statements, however, he complained about the alleged censorship of freedom of expression. The speeches were celebrated by people who identify as right-wing.

More recently, the billionaire said he would review the suspension of profiles of Brazilian politicians ousted for criticizing the electronic voting system. President’s supporters Jair Bolsonaro (PL) –defeated in the October election– try to discredit the electronic voting machines, with false claims that they would not be auditable and would have helped in the victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).