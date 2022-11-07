Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, has encouraged his 114.8 million followers on the social network to vote Republican in the mid-term elections held this Tuesday. The ineffable Musk, who grabs headlines with a tweet, had previously expressed himself in sympathy with Donald Trump’s party, but his publication this Monday, on the eve of a very close election for the renewal of Congress, can give the conservatives some vote extra.

The post is addressed “to independent voters” and says: “Sharing power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, which is why I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, since the presidency [del país] He’s a Democrat.” In a thread, which he has pinned on his profile, Musk responds: “Hardliner Democrats or Republicans never vote for the rival, so independent voters are the only ones who really decide who is in office.” The alleged exercise of equidistance, in favor of a counterweight of powers, however, fails to hide a political orientation that was made clear in May, when he announced that, after having voted for the Democrats in previous elections, he would now support the Republicans. In mid-August, the businessman tried to qualify his bet by ensuring that he will always be on the side of “the moderate half of the Democrats and [la mitad moderada de] the Republicans”.

Although the opportunity of publication, on the eve of the vote, has shocked more than one, it is nothing more than the verification of their preferences. Messages on the social network had been asking for weeks, most of the time rhetorically, if the tycoon’s purchase of Twitter would imply active propaganda in favor of the Republicans. It should be remembered that of all the candidates of this party for the mid-term elections, at least 300 defend the unfounded theory of electoral fraud in 2020, one of Trump’s banners.

Product or not of the “freedom of expression” that the richest man in the world defends, the truth is that in the United States the explicit support of personalities, from financiers or Hollywood figures to important media, a party or a candidate it is something habitual. Therefore, Musk’s clear bet should not be surprising, but because of the noise, or rather din, that he has been making since he landed on Twitter. The wave of massive layoffs, even cutting half the workforce, and his anger at the flight of advertisers —there are those who see in his support for the Republicans a veiled attempt to make them accountable before committees of a future Congress with a conservative majority— they may have pushed the tycoon to what some consider a new flight forward. Also, the deadline to complete the Twitter purchase expires this Friday at midnight, if he doesn’t want to face an uphill legal battle in the Delaware Court of Chancery next month. Another reason that would justify the smokescreen of his support for the Republicans.

Despite his commitment to moderation and balance between factions and powers, Musk’s Republican credentials have always been there. At the beginning of the summer, he said that he was leaning towards supporting the Republican governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, who is running for re-election in his state and is a clear contender for the presidency of the country in 2024, because Trump was “too old” to run again. be president.

Against Democrat Joe Biden, Musk has a broad statement of objections, which seems more like a personal reckoning than an exercise in freedom of expression. In June, the president compared the role of Tesla, the electric vehicle company owned by Musk, unfavorably to Ford’s significant investment in that market, while sarcastically wishing him “good luck” on his “trip to the moon,” the activity of your SpaceX company. It was the president’s response to a tweet in which the businessman had expressed his reservations about the progress of the economy (“I have a super bad feeling,” the Tesla boss tweeted). Musk does not forgive Biden for his support of the unions and his commitment to subsidies to promote the market for electric vehicles.

