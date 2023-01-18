US entrepreneur and Twitter owner Elon Musk created a poll in which he asked users of the social network to answer whether the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos should control the world. The vote appeared on his personal Twitter page on January 18.

Musk himself believes that the forum has become “an unelected world government” that does not suit people. As of 22:10 Moscow time, 86.2% of users answered “no”, in total 995 thousand people took part in the survey.

Back in late December, the owner of Twitter reported that he turned down an invitation to attend the event because it was “too boring.”

On January 17, the business agenda of the WEF started in Davos. Representatives of the European Union (EU), China and the United States express their opinion about the chances for “cooperation in a fragmented world”. The forum will last until January 20.