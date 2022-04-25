The social network has agreed to sell itself to the billionaire for $54.20 a share

Twitter accepted this Monday (25.Apr.2022) the offer to buy the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk. The billionaire bought the big tech for $44 billion. The company’s board had met to discuss the offer.

The deal will put Tesla’s CEO in charge of the social network with about 217 million users.

On Thursday (Apr 21), Musk secured $46.5 billion in funding to make a public offering to Twitter’s board. The attempt of public acquisition would bring instability to the whole direction. After all, shareholders could sell their shares directly to Musk, according to information from the New York Times.

Musk bought 9.2% of Twitter shares in early April. His appointment to the board of directors was announced soon after, but days later the billionaire gave up on joining the board of directors. big tech. On April 14, he stated his intention to buy the company outright.

The financing offered by Musk would come from several investment sources. When he made the offer to buy the social network, Musk sent a letter to the president of Twitter. The Tesla owner wrote that the “freedom of expression is a social imperative” and that the platform does not “will meet this social imperative in its current form”.