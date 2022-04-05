In a completely unexpected way, it has been revealed that Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, now owns 9.2% of Twittermaking it the largest shareholder of this social network. Thus, the value of this company on the stock market increased by 26% after this information was disclosed.

Musk has proven critical of Twitter’s decisions in recent months. From issues such as the implementation of NFT, passing the Super Follow, to showing dissatisfaction with the work that Parag Agrawal, current CEO of the social network, has carried out. Notably, last week, the CEO of Tesla conducted a survey, in which he asked people if Twitter was a space with enough freedom of expressionwhere the majority of the public answered no.

At the moment it is unknown what kind of decisions Elon Musk will make now that he is part of the board of directors of Twitterbut considering his distaste for the role of Agrawal, it is likely that we will see some changes that modify the way we all enjoy this social network.

On related topics, you can learn more about Twitter’s involvement in the NFT market here.

Editor’s note:

Although it is likely that Elon Musk’s participation in the social network could be positive for some, with the possible creation of a button to edit tweets, the manager has also been characterized by a series of controversial opinions and businesses, something that could well have now a weight on Twitter.

Via: Bloomberg