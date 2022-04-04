Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has invested nearly $ 3 million in Twitter, and now owns about 10 percent of the social platform. Musk is notoriously unaccustomed to investing in companies that are not owned by him, or that work closely with him. In the past it has happened for some names related to SpaceX, as in the case of Neuralink, or with some investments in startups like DeepMind. The move of acquire 73,486,938 shares of Twitter was therefore greeted with much amazement, also because the percentage of the company now held by Musk is higher than that of the co-founder of the social network, Jack Dorsey. The news caused Twitter’s TNT to grow 25 percent in pre-market trading. The move by Tesla’s CEO was made a few days after the comments of the same regarding the progressive loss of freedom of speech on Twitter, so much so as to push him to air the possibility of founding his own social network.

Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done? https://t.co/aPS9ycji37 – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022