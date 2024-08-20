Hate Speech and Disinformation: Elon Musk and the Advertiser Exile from X (formerly Twitter). What’s Happening

Elon Muskknown to be the richest man in the world and often at the centre of controversy, now faces a concrete challenge: the flight of Advertisers from X, the social network he acquired. According to what was reported by Startmagadvertising investments on platform decreased by 24% in the first six months of 2024 compared to the same period of the previous year.

The data provided by MediaRadar, advertising tracking company, indicate that advertisers spent nearly $744 million on X in the first half of 2024, a figure well below the $982 million spent in the first six months of 2023.

There advertising crisis doesn’t look set to resolve itself any time soon, as Musk’s attempts to convince companies to invest in X have been unsuccessful. The relationship between Musk and advertisers has always been complex; the billionaire has insisted on freedom of expression, refusing to censor controversial content, such as hate speech and disinformation. This attitude, however, has alienated many companies, concerned about their brands being associated with inappropriate content.

The Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM), an initiative of the World Federation of Advertisers, has expressed concern that Musk is abandoning its brand safety standards, advising its members to stop advertising on X. Among the companies involved are big names like Dell, BP, Electronic Arts, Ikea, Microsoft and Pepsico. Non-GARM companies, such as United Airlines and Volkswagen, as well as civil rights groups, have also suspended their advertising.

Instead of trying to calm the waters, Musk preferred to raise the tone, threatening to publicly expose the companies that withdrew their investments, further worsening the situation.

Tensions resurfaced about a year later, when it emerged that ads from companies such as Walt Disney and NBCUniversal were appearing alongside pro-nazi content. In response, X filed a lawsuit against Media Matters, the organization that had released the report, but some companies, including Disney, still stopped their advertising campaigns.

A particularly well-known episode dates back to November 2023, when during the Times Dealbook SummitMusk reacted provocatively to advertisers, urging them to “not advertise” if they wanted to blackmail him with money, and directly quoting Disney CEO Bob Iger.

However, when X’s advertising revenue saw a 36% decline in June 2024 from the previous year, Musk sought to tone down his comments, noting that he wasn’t referring to all advertisers and reiterating his commitment to free speech. He also acknowledged that companies have the right to choose the content they want to be associated with, but criticized calls to remove unwanted content.

Despite declining advertising revenue, Musk responded by filing a lawsuit against the World Federation of Advertisers, Unilever, Orsted, Mars, and CVS Health, accusing them of drastically reducing or stopping their advertising after Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion. In March, Musk said X was worth $20 billion.

The World Federation of Advertisers, after being sued, has informed its members that it will suspend the activities of the Global Alliance for Responsible Media. Stephan Loerkethe group’s CEO, expressed confidence in the outcome of the case, while Chris Pavlovski, founder of the Rumble platform, supported Musk, calling GARM an “advertising cartel” and calling for transparency on their operations.