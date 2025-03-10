The tycoon Elon Musk has denounced on Monday a “massive cyber attack“Against the social network X, of which it owns, after experiencing problems throughout the day. It suggests that behind the attack there is” a coordinated group or a country “that seeks to silence the platform and himself.

“There were (there are still) a massive cyber attack against X. They attack us every day, but this It has been done with many resources. A large coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Finding out … “Musk written on the network.

Thousands of users in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other countries have reported operation problems in the social network, with greater incidence around 14h, according to 40,000 records.

Elon Musk has responded to a publication that spoke of “protests against Doge” -Department of government efficiency of the Government of Donald Trump -, attacks on Tesla stores -the company of electric vehicles of the tycoon -and ventured that the falls of X were the result of an “attack”. After confirming the supposed cyber attack in a publication, he has also responded with a brief “yes” to a user who claimed that “they want to silence” him already his platform.

The problems that have occurred throughout the day in X cover from the slowness in the load of the platform, to the appearance of messages of Code error 520which alludes to the web servers and refers to the website of the Cloudflare cybersecurity company.