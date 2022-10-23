American businessman Elon Musk is worrying the US authorities because of the increased political influence. This was announced on Saturday, October 22, by the newspaper The Washington Post with reference to government sources and people close to the entrepreneur.

The publication noted that the cooperation between Musk and the US government helped the US develop its space potential and move to electric vehicles, and Musk himself became a famous businessman. But now officials fear his “power and recklessness.”

“Elon, omnipresent. He considers himself such a gift to humanity that he does not need any barriers, he knows everything better than anyone, ”the newspaper quoted one of the anonymous sources from the White House as saying.

The publication recalled that Musk won the favor of Washington by maintaining friendly relations with former US presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. But now he is criticizing the incumbent head of state, Joe Biden. According to people who work directly with the businessman, he now communicates more often with presidents and prime ministers of foreign countries, which irritates the American authorities.

As the Washington Post interlocutors told, the White House is already working to reduce dependence on the entrepreneur – it is cooperating with its competitors in the space industry. At the same time, many in the Pentagon highly appreciate Musk’s achievements and see him as a “secret weapon,” the publication concluded.

Earlier, on October 18, Fox News announced that the US wanted to destroy Musk after his announcement that he would stop funding the Starlink satellite communications system in Ukraine. According to host Tucker Carlson, the American authorities are afraid that the citizens of the country will have freedom of speech and their own opinion on the situation in Ukraine.

Viktoria Zhuravleva, senior researcher at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations, IMEMO RAS, believes that Musk is showing civic activity with statements about Russia and Ukraine. She also stated that she does not believe that the American government is behind Musk and uses him “as a channel for interaction with Russia.”

On October 3, the billionaire posted a series of tweets on the situation in Ukraine. To resolve the conflict, he proposed holding repeated referendums in the liberated territories of Donbass under the supervision of the UN, to stop disputing the ownership of Crimea by the Russian Federation, and also to end the conflict and move on to negotiations.

Director of the Institute of Recent States, political scientist Alexei Martynov suggested that there are no Russian supporters among American businessmen such as Elon Musk, they are simply tools of the US establishment.