Elon Musk’s Neuralink company, which develops an invasive neural interface, has posted a vacancy for the director of clinical trials. This is reported Bloomberg.

The company is gearing up to begin human trials of its device, according to a job posting.

As the description states, the applicant will be “working closely with some of the most advanced physicians and leading engineers” as well as “participants in the first Neuralink clinical trials.”

A neural interface is a device for exchanging information between the brain and an external device. The device allows you to make it possible to exchange information between the brain and an external device, that is, control objects with the power of thought.

In December last year, Musk said that a brain implant could begin to be transplanted into humans as early as 2022, after approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“[Имплант] Neuralink works well in monkeys, and in fact we do a lot of testing and find confirmation that it is very safe and reliable, and the Neuralink device can be safely removed, ”Musk said.

In August 2020, Musk spoke about a successful experiment in implanting a chip into the brain of a pig. The installed neuroimplants allowed scientists to monitor the activity of the tactile centers of the animal’s brain via a wireless communication channel, tracking what the pig touched with a snout.

The implant was also successfully tested on a nine-year-old monkey in April of this year. Footage released by the company shows the animal playing ping-pong, controlling in-game actions with its mind using implanted neural strands.