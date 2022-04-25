USA.- Twitter accepted Elon Musk’s offer to buy the appit has been confirmed that the social media giant sold the platform to the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, for $44 billionthe company said.

Tesla’s outspoken CEOthe richest person in the world, has said he wants to buy Twitter because it believes that it does not live up to its potential as a platform for “freedom of expression”. He says it must become a private company to build trust with users and better deliver on what he calls the “social imperative” of free speech.

Twitter it said it will become a private company after the sale closes.

“Twitter it has a purpose and relevance that impacts the whole world,” CEO Parag Agrawal said in a tweet. “Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been more important.”

Musk he describes himself as a “free speech absolutist,” though he hasn’t exactly made it clear what he means by that.

In a recent TED interview, the billionaire said he would like to see Twitter err by allowing expression rather than moderating it. He said he would be “very reluctant” to remove tweets and would generally be wary of permanent bans. He also acknowledged that Twitter it would have to comply with national laws governing speech in markets around the world.

Musk himselfhowever, regularly blocks social media users who have criticized him or his company and has used the platform to intimidate reporters who have written articles critical of him or his company.

Twitter’s board of directors initially enacted an anti-takeover measure known as a poison pill that could have made a takeover attempt prohibitively expensive.

But when Musk he outlined the financial commitments he had lined up to support his $46.5 billion offer, and no other bidders came up, the board opening negotiations with him.