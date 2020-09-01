American entrepreneur Elon Musk came third in the world in the list of the richest people in the world, ahead of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Bloomberg reports.

According to experts, on Monday, August 31, Musk’s fortune exceeded $ 111.3 billion. The agency points out that the main factor in the growth of Musk’s fortune was a sharp rise in the price of shares of his Tesla company. At the same time, Zuckerberg has assets worth $ 110.5 billion.

In second place is the founder of the American corporation Microsoft, Bill Gates, with a fortune of $ 125 billion. The first place is held by the founder of the world’s largest online retailer Amazon Jeff Bezos. His fortune is estimated at $ 200 billion.

Just two weeks ago, on August 17, Musk became the fourth richest person on the planet. Then he overtook the CEO of the French group of companies Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH) Bernard Arnault.

Earlier it was reported that Musk’s fortune has grown 3.7 times since the beginning of this year. So, at the beginning of the year, his fortune was $ 27.4 billion. However, the rapid rise in Tesla’s share price has allowed the entrepreneur to become richer by another $ 73.6 billion. On August 26, the auto giant’s securities rose 6.45 percent to $ 2,153.17 per share. Tesla shares were worth $ 430.26 in January.