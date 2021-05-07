Tesla founder Elon Musk became the highest paid CEO in the United States at the end of last year. The rating was published by Forbes magazine.

In 2018, Musk gave up his salary at Tesla. Instead, he is rewarded in the form of stock options in the company he works for. According to the newspaper, in 2020, the entrepreneur received options on the shares of the auto concern worth $ 11 billion.

The second place in the ranking was taken by the head of the software developer for business Paycom Chad Richison with 211 million dollars. The third was the CEO of the medical company 1Life Healthcare Amir Dan Rubin with 199 million dollars.

Earlier it became known that Tesla completed the first quarter of 2021 with a record profit. It grew 27 times to $ 438 million in January-March ($ 0.39 per share) compared to $ 16 million in the same period last year.

Revenue increased from $ 5.99 to $ 10.39 billion. However, the manufacturer’s shares fell 3.1 percent after the publication of the reports, as the company did not indicate a specific figure for the delivery of vehicles for this year.