The fortune of the American entrepreneur Elon Musk increased by $ 6 billion per day due to the growth of shares in the electric car manufacturer Tesla. This is evidenced by the rating data Forbes Real-Timewhich are updated in real time.

Tesla shares were boosted by the publication of a report on the production and delivery of electric vehicles.

On April 2, the company announced that in the first quarter of this year, it produced more than 180 thousand electric cars and delivered over 184 thousand cars to customers.

Now Musk’s fortune is estimated at $ 169.8 billion. He is on the second line of the ranking after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whose capital is $ 188.6 billion.

As noted Forbes USAMost of Musk’s fortune comes from a stake in Tesla, he owns 21% of the shares.

On March 10, it was reported that Musk’s fortune increased by a record $ 25.1 billion in a day.

At the same time, on February 26, the entrepreneur lost $ 14 billion per day. This was due to the fact that during the auction, Tesla shares fell by 8.6%. Musk then lost the lead in the list of the richest people on the planet.