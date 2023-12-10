49-year-old North American became known for spreading conspiracy theories and being convicted in the Sandy Hook case; he had been banned in 2018

Alex Jones, owner of the Infowars channel and known for spreading conspiracy theories, returned to X (formerly Twitter) this Sunday (Dec 10, 2023) after the owner of the social network, billionaire Elon Musk, publish poll for users to decide whether to return the account. Jones had been banned from the social network in 2018 for violating rules on abusive behavior.

Of the almost 2 million votes in Musk's poll, 70% were in favor of permission. “The people have spoken and so it will be”, said the billionaire. Until 9pm this Sunday (Dec 10), Jones' profile accumulates 1.3 million of followers on X.

Hours later, Jones published a video at 7:26 pm (Brasília time) announcing that he had done an interview with Musk. According to him, the conversation lasts two hours and will be published “in the next few hours”.

He also reposted a tweet by influencer Andrew Tate, celebrating his return. Tate – who had also been banned from the site, but had his account returned in 2022 – is being investigated in Romania on suspicion of rape, human trafficking and the formation of a ring for the sexual exploitation of women. He denies the accusations.

Below is the interaction from Tate and Jones:

WHO IS ALEX JONES

Founder of the website Infowars, Alex Jones became best known for false claims repeated over years that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was staged. Last year, the North American court ordered him to pay compensation totaling around US$1.5 billion to family members of victims of the massacre.

For this reason, Elon Musk had taken a stand against the return of Jones' account on other occasions. On a tweet November 2022, the billionaire recalled the death of his first child, 20 years earlier, at 10 weeks old, and said he had no “pity anyone who uses the death of children for gain, politics or fame”.

In response to a user, Musk said he disagrees “strongly” of Jones' statements, but that the X is a “platform that believes in freedom of expression”.

In November of this year, the families of Sandy Hook victims offered to settle Jones' $1.5 billion debt, for a minimum settlement of $85 million, to be paid over 10 years. The case has not yet been resolved. In 2022, the theorist declared his companies bankrupt. There are suspicions that he hides his assets to avoid paying compensation.