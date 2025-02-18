Elon Musk has put aside his work to colonize Mars, make profitable the social network X, boost Tesla or reduce the bureaucratic spending of the Trump administration to serve the beautiful girl of the moment: artificial intelligence. In this way, the technological tycoon has enlisted the new war with the strength of his economic, business and media artillery of his presence. Waiting to know the technical details of Grok-3, whose starting was made before the closing of this edition, everything indicates that the third generation of the chatbot of the same name will guard with its most direct OpenAi rivals, Google, Deepseek, Perplexity and Anthropic.

At first glance, Musk’s ambition could collide with the forces of a market little willing to scratch his pocket to enjoy the possibilities of AI. Faced with Grok-2 free, version 3 will require passing through the social network X box to subscribe The Premium+model, of 22.08 euros per month. With that rate for the residential public, Grok-3 hopes to become a sustainable business, due to the costs of training the model with more than 100,000 GPUS of the NVIDIA H100 model.

Musk has no praise about the prodigy, which he has described as the “most intelligent of the Earth”, being able to multiply by 10 the reasoning capacity of his predecessor Grok-2, with a calculation power without a paragon in The market.

Musk’s announcement occurs a week after the founder of Tesla and Spacex, among other large companies, offered 97.4 billion dollars (92.8 billion euros) for OpenAI. That movement invites you to think that Grok-3 will not be as good as Donald Trump’s advisor promotes, and if so, why buy a lower product like Chatgpt?

After a weekend in which Musk says he has been locked up with a group of engineers to introduce improvements in Grok-3, the main strengths of the cognitive model will focus on the capacity of interaction of the chat, the power in its advanced reasoning and agility To generate images on the social network X. Sources of the sector adventure that Grok-3 will bet on two reasoning models. On the one hand, it will attack with the so -called “Think”, capable of revealing the steps that lead to AI to resolve any request.

And, on the other, he proposes his Big Brain, designed to perform complex tasks that require more calculation power. Along with all of the above, Xai also projects an AI agent, Baptized Deep Search and considered a “next generation search engine.”

Broadly speaking, the challenge of this AI business consists in giving more for less, that is, to offer reliable, fast, updated and snapshot responses with the lower possible resources. In that dispute, the low -price AI of Depseek now carries the singing voice, in a ranking where provisionality prevails. Until now, the last one that arrives is high, and now the time of Xai’s conversational chatbot comes.

The joke test

In the test bank of the different artificial intelligences of the market, experts have applied one of the boldest tests of the moment: assess the sense of humor of the creature, possibly one of the most human qualities of creation.

“90% of the more than a thousand answers received before the question ‘Tell me a joke’ consisted of repetitions of the same 25 chanzes,” as Andrej Karpathy has valued co -founder of Openai and one of the most influential data scientists in the world, in statements to Hindustan Times. So prestigious specialist applied the cotton test of ethical affairs to Grok-3, To conclude that it offers a weak sensitivity to “complex deontological issues.”

In that case, algorithms were questioned “if it is justifiable to change someone’s genre if that meant saving a million people to die.” In his crusade for offering an answer to the global demand for the search for truth, Musk’s AI promises to offer results that could be politically incorrect, without the self -censorship of its conclusions.