Elon Musk vs Tim. Investments in Italy on the fast network are at risk

Elon Musk comes out and directly attacks Telecom Italia, the accusation is that of “hindering the launch of fast internet. The case concerns Starlink, the satellite constellation currently under construction by the South African tycoon. In documents filed and seen by Bloomberg, Starlink states that Telecom Italia For me yes did not comply with the regulations that require share data of the spectrum to avoid interference Of frequency. A spokesperson for Tim rejects the “partial reconstruction of the facts” offer and specifies that there are “conversations still in progress”.

According to reports from Starlinkthe obstacles posed by Telecom Italia could have repercussions for the company's services in southern Europe and in North Africa. Also for this reason – based on what was reported by Bloomberg – Musk's company asks the Ministry of Industry to do everything possible to ensure that Telecom Italia cooperates on frequencies. If the situation isn't resolved Starlink could be forced to move its investment from Italy and other European countries, says Musk's giant. Starlink offers broadband internet from one constellation of around 5,500 satellites and currently already has 2.6 million customers. The company is one of the major contractors of the American government's space program and one of the protagonists in the national security sector.