Elon Musk speaks out in favor of a “large increase” in legal immigration to the United States, while at the same time “minimizing illegal immigration”. “While it is trivial to enter the United States illegally, it is insanely difficult for legal migrants to move to the United States,” Musk wrote on his X platform, retweeting a tweet with statistics on the number of highly skilled migrants seeking visas in the USA. Shortly before, Musk had attacked the Biden administration, accusing it of “actively facilitating illegal immigration”.