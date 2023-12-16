Elon Musk at the Fdi event: “The birth rate is dropping, have more children”

Elon Musk was among the guests of Atreju, the national celebration of the Brothers of Italy taking place in Rome. The owner of Tesla arrived with his son in his arms, urging Italians to have more children.

Interviewed by Nicola Porro, Elon Musk declared: “Italy is a beautiful country to invest in, it is a great country but I would like to underline that the low birth rate worries me.”

“If a company invests in Italy it asks itself 'if the workforce decreases who will work in my company'” continued the entrepreneur, according to whom, if Italians no longer have children, “their culture will disappear because Italy is made by Italians, by people and without people cultures disappear. So, have more children.”

The owner of Tesla then said he was in favor of immigration as long as it is legal, “which must be increased, while illegal immigration must be stopped. You have to welcome those who arrive, are honest, want to become part of the culture and work hard but there needs to be an approval process” for admissions.

“If there's no filter, how do you know who's coming? I'm not saying that all illegal immigrants are criminals, most are upright but they must have a trial, otherwise we cannot say that they are correct people.”

Musk then spoke about the environment: “I'm an environmentalist, but we shouldn't demonize oil and gas in the medium term” adds the entrepreneur according to whom “climate change is being exaggerated in the short term”.

Finally, a criticism of environmentalists who cause us to lose “confidence in the future. We must continue to have hope.”