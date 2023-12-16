Elon Musk at Atreju. The richest man in the world meets Giorgia Meloni

The relationships between Elon Muskthe master of X, of Tesla and of Space Giorgia Meloni they are excellent, so much so that just last June the two had already met at Palazzo Chigi.

Soon, Musk will be a guest at the FdI youth party, Atrejuinterviewed apparently by Nicola Porro but will certainly also have a private conversation with Giorgia Meloni.

The theme of Artificial Intelligence, the environment and technological development in general is fundamental.

But Musk is not only in Rome as a technologist but also as a politician, in a broad sense.

Because it is known that X – under his leadership – has made a broad turn towards the conservative camp.

For example, in the US, Musk has openly sided with Donald Trump (after some initial misunderstandings), unblocking his account, which had been stopped by two years of silence imposed on him by the previous owners.

And next year there will be elections in the US, EU and India. Musk, the richest man in the world, did not hide his current ideas, immediately causing a hysterical reaction on the global left. And here there is a discussion to be made.

The Internet has always been under the control of progressive extremist groups who continually manipulate sensitive content and prevent others from doing the same. The case of Wikipedia is entirely illustrative.

From an information tool, as it was initially conceived, Wikipedia has transformed into a powerful propaganda tool for ideas such as woke culture and historical revisionism, in the hands of the global liberal left.

Since Musk reversed course, he has been perpetually under attack from progressive websites and newspapers who, sensing the danger, fire on him for daring to break the dogma of “political correctness”.

Yet Musk resists and doubles down, actively associating with conservative leaders and Italy is no exception.

It is the desperation of the many alleged debunkers who have made their fortune on the Internet and who in fact contest it in vain every day, from the same tool they use, that is, X.

Musk has always been a Democratic voter but has announced that in the next US elections he will vote Republican to “drive the left crazy” now prey to the aforementioned woke ideology. And the weight that social media have and will increasingly have in national and international politics is well known.

Therefore the presence of the technologist in Atreju is a clear signal from Giorgia Meloni to the Italian left which often accuses conservatives of being anti-technological and stuck in a static vision of Reality.

From today we can no longer say.

