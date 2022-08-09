Not satisfied with throwing a lawsuit for not buying Twitter, Elon Musk is in the middle of another one of his opinions that nobody likesbecause this time assured that right now there are no differences between a PC and a consoleso it is absurd to go around comparing and even less to think that he or his companies would venture into gaming.

Elon Musk has made it clear on several occasions that he has an interest in video games and the ecosystem they represent. However, they have no interest in joining the competitors that are currently part of this industry, because they believe that things are good enough as they are.

During the last broadcast of Full Send Podcast, Elon Musk acknowledged that he has played his whole life on PC, but I wasn’t trying to start a fight about which is better either. For the same reason, he made a point about the current state of the gaming industry, in which the new generation of consoles, led by Xbox and PlayStation, are practically on par with high-end PCs.

Elon Musk sees no point in getting into video games | Source: AP

For the same reason, the presenter of the podcast ventured to ask him if Tesla would have the intention of producing a video game console or venturing into this industry in some way, being that within their cars introduced video games (until they were removed for being dangerous and breaking traffic regulations).

His answer was clear and it was a resounding negative, to which he added a key explanation:

“At the moment, consoles are basically like a computer if we talk about games, so I don’t see the added value of launching a new console”

And it is clear that although Elon Musk is not at all the computer or engineering genius that he usually wants to sell, the reality is that it is a bit more business-savvy (not so much when it comes to illegally altering the value of a company like Twitter, but that’s another story). Therefore, it seems that we will continue with Nintendo, Sony and Xbox as the true kings of video games.

