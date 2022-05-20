US tycoon Elon Musk arrived in Brazil this Friday, where he will hold a meeting with the country’s president, Jair Bolsonaroto discuss the protection of the Amazon and connectivity in the region, as confirmed by the Government.

“Super excited to be in Brazil to launch Starlink to 19,000 offline schools in rural areas and environmental monitoring of the Amazon!” the richest man in the world said on his social media this Friday.

Super excited to be in Brazil for launch of Starlink for 19,000 unconnected schools in rural areas & environmental monitoring of Amazon! 🇧🇷 🌳 🛰 ♥️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

The meeting will be held in a luxury hotel in the town of Porto Feliz, about 200 kilometers from the capital of São Paulo, and the participation of businessmen from various sectors, such as telecommunications, finance and energy, is expected.

The government had already announced that it was analyzing an agreement with Musk to bring the internet to remote areas of the Amazon thanks to the Starlink satellite system, a constellation of thousands of low-orbiting satellites that allows broadband internet to be offered.

That same system, according to the government, would allow the use of technology to monitor illegal logging in the Amazon and fires, which have exploded under Bolsonaro’s mandate, after less control in the region due to successive budget cuts.

Jair Bolsonaro awaiting the arrival of Elon Musk.

The Brazilian National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) authorized this year the operation in the South American country of Starlink, which allows access to the network through small antennas that are easy to install in any place where regular internet providers do not arrive.

In the United States, the equipment costs about $500 and the monthly fee is $99.

Elon Musk’s trip to Brazil comes almost a month after the businessman announced the purchase of the social network Twitter, an operation that is not yet closed and that received praise from Bolsonaro and his far-right allies.

