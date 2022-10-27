With a smiling face and loading a sinkthe multimillionaire of South African origin, Elon Muskarrived at the headquarters of Twitter.

“Met a lot of great people at Twitter today!” he said. Musk after his arrival on Twitter this Wednesday, two days after closing the negotiations.

Regarding the acquisition of Twitter, Elon Musk He said that this social network empowered journalism:

“One beautiful thing about Twitter is how it empowers citizen journalism: people can spread news without established biases,” he said.

Musk avoids a lawsuit by buying Twitter

The billionaire must complete the purchase of the social network of the little blue bird for about 44 billion dollars no later than this Friday by a court order.

With the arrival of Elon Musk to the headquarters of the social network, he would be announcing his commitment to buy Twitter, thus avoiding a lawsuit.

The trial against Musk was driven by Twitter after the billionaire announced that he was backing down on the purchase.

The owner of Tesla tried to negotiate a discount on the purchase price, however, the social network did not accept, so the South African gave up and agreed to close the operation.