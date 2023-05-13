The owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, announced this Friday (12) that Linda Yaccarino will be the new executive director of the network and that she “will focus primarily on commercial operations”, while he will focus “on the development of products and new technologies”. technologies for social networking”.

Musk, who took over as CEO after buying the social network last year, said in a tweet that he was “excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino” to her new role. Shortly before, Yaccarino had announced that she was stepping down as head of publicity at NBCUniversal (NBCU).

Yaccarino’s advertising profile could serve to attract advertisers, as Twitter has lost many since the purchase of the social network by the American billionaire of South African origin.

According to another tweet that Musk published on Thursday (11), Yaccarino (who had not yet been named) will take charge of the company in about six weeks.

Musk, who bought Twitter last year with a promise to restore his vision of “free speech”, warned that in the new structure he reserves a significant number of roles for himself: chief executive, chief technology officer, oversight. of products and software and systems operator.

In 2021, the year before Musk took control of the social network and delisted it from the stock exchange, advertising accounted for nearly 90% of the company’s revenue.

But then things changed dramatically: Of the top 100 advertisers on Twitter before Musk bought the company, 37 spent nothing on advertising on the network in the first quarter of this year, according to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, while another 24 brands reduced their average monthly ad spend on Twitter by 80% or more.

In April, Musk – who is the world’s second-richest person behind French tycoon Bernard Arnault and ahead of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos – said Twitter could be cash-flow positive as early as this quarter.

After buying Twitter for $44 billion, Musk fired several of the company’s top directors, including chief executive Parag Agrawal, general counsel and chief financial officer.

In addition, the company laid off about three-quarters of its workforce, and a significant portion quit.

Musk and Yaccarino have been together before. The two participated in a panel held last month in Miami Beach, Florida, where Yaccarino asked the billionaire about Twitter’s role and the social network’s future.

Since Musk’s announcement on Thursday that he would choose a new CEO for Twitter in about six weeks, the news has been cheered among investors at Tesla (another Musk company), as investors hope that with this change, Musk returns to prioritizing Tesla, the electric car company in which he also serves as CEO and which is the source of his fortune.

Tesla shares closed up 2% on Thursday and opened this morning up nearly 3%.