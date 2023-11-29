Elon Musk has a peculiar way of apologizing. The tycoon owner of the social network . But at the same time that he recognized his mistake, he has accused the advertisers who have withdrawn their advertising of “blackmail” and has raised his tone to address them: “Fuck you,” he has repeated twice, also expressly referring to Bob Iger, the head of Disney, one of those who cut advertising.

Musk’s language, in a formal forum that the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, had passed through throughout the day; the president of Israel, Isaac Herzog; that of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, through videoconference; the president of JP Morgan, Jamie Dimon, or precisely that of Disney, Bob Iger, among many others, surprised those present.

Advertising continues to be Twitter’s main source of income and the tycoon has implicitly called on users to boycott companies that have decided to suspend advertising on the social network after his anti-Semitic message. Among those companies are IBM, Apple, Disney, Sony, Warner, Paramount and Lionsgate.

Musk sparked outrage with his own tweets by replying to a message from a user who accused Jews of hating white people and professing indifference to anti-Semitism. The message subscribed to the replacement conspiracy theory, according to which Jews are supporting “hordes of minorities” who are “flooding” the country to replace whites. That conspiracy theory was the same one that motivated the deadly shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018. “You have spoken the honest truth,” Musk tweeted.

This Wednesday, in New York, the tycoon began defiantly when asked about that tweet: “I have no problem with being hated,” he said. And he didn’t care if people hated him, loved him or trusted him or not because SpaceX makes the best rockets and Tesla the best cars.

Later, however, he acknowledged that that message was “one of the silliest” he had ever shared on “In hindsight, I shouldn’t have responded to that particular message,” she added.

“I basically handed a loaded gun to people who hate me,” said Musk, who has complained that the media ignored his attempts to clarify the meaning of his message. The owner of Musk agreed to grant Benjamin Netanyahu’s government the power to authorize the use in the Gaza Strip of the connectivity provided by its Starlink satellite network.

But after admitting his mistake with the message and apologizing, he has confronted the advertisers who decided to withdraw their advertising from the platform because they did not feel comfortable with a social network in which numerous anti-Semitic messages were being published, in addition to his own.

Iger had recently justified Disney’s decision in the same forum. “I have a lot of respect for Elon and what he has accomplished,” he said. “In taking the position that he took quite publicly, we felt that the association with that position and Elon Musk and X was not necessarily positive for us,” the Disney boss added.

When Musk was asked what he thought about decisions like that, Musk lit up: “Don’t advertise. Is someone going to try to blackmail me with advertising? Blackmail me with money? Fuck you! Fuck you! Is it clear? “Hey Bob, if you’re in the audience.”

“What this advertising boycott is going to do is kill the company,” Musk said. “And the whole world will know that those advertisers killed the company,” he added, while among those present was Linda Yaccarino, the CEO he hired to mend relations with advertisers.

