Elon Musk carrying a sink at Twitter headquarters on October 26. AP

After days of rumours, speculation and news without official confirmation, the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, has hinted that he will charge a fee of eight dollars per month for being a verified Twitter user, as part of the Twitter Blue subscription service. . As he has announced on Twitter, without an elaborate speech and with a series of messages that are not entirely clear, there is always the possibility that he will not end up being like this, even more so taking into account his fickle character and his usual changes of opinion. And he has already had the first response from one of the most famous tweeters, the writer Stephen King: “They should pay me”, he has written.

“The current system of lords and peasants on Twitter to know who has or does not have a blue mark is crap. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month”, you wrote in the first message of a thread. Blue or blue is a payment service that Twitter has launched in some countries and launched at a price of about five dollars a month. The reference to the “blue mark” of the verified accounts allows us to intuit that it will be one of the functionalities included in that payment of eight dollars, always with reservations.

The subscription, Musk has written, will also include “priority in responses, mentions and searches, which is essential to avoid spam / scam”, “possibility to publish long videos and audios” and “half ads”, always according to the tweets of Musk himself, who has also stated that the price in other countries will be adjusted in relation to the purchasing power parity of each market.

Musk has indicated that through this service it will also be possible to overcome the mode of payment of the media that reach an agreement with Twitter. Currently, subscribers to many outlets cannot access the closed news feeds of outlets they subscribe to via Twitter links.

All of that, Musk says, “will give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators.” The new owner of the company, who has also become its chief executive after firing the main managers and dissolving the board of directors, has also spoken out in other tweets. This Tuesday it was known that another of the company’s main executives, the commercial and product manager, Sarah Personette, also left the company on Friday, as she herself announced on the social network.

On that side, the first response from a celebrity to his willingness to charge for verified profiles has arrived. Stephen King, with nearly seven million followers on the social network, reacted to the first news that spoke of a subscription price of $20 per month. “20 bucks a month to keep my blue tick? Fuck, they should pay me. If that is instituted, I am leaving like Enron”, the company that went bankrupt after an accounting distortion scandal, and that it is not very clear why it takes as a reference.

Musk has responded to the writer: “We have to pay the bills somehow. Twitter cannot totally depend on advertisers. How about 8 dollars? ”, He has written in a first message. “I will explain the reasoning at length before this is implemented. It’s the only way to defeat them bot Y trolls”.

Jason Calcanis, who works at one of the firms involved in the purchase of the social network, launched a survey on Twitter and the idea of ​​paying does not seem very popular. 82% of the nearly two million users who have responded as of Tuesday say they would not pay for the verification mark. “Interesting,” answered Musk, who has had time to dress up to celebrate Halloween and travel from San Francisco to New York to meet with advertisers in the midst of so much activity.