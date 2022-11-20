Musk had published a poll to find out what Twitter users thought about the possibility of Trump returning to the platform.

The former owners of Twitter banned Trump from using the platform nearly two years ago.

In previous press statements, Musk said banning Trump was a mistake and a “morally stupid decision.”

The Twitter administration, along with other electronic platforms, decided to permanently ban Trump’s account, after his supporters stormed the Capitol building in Washington, on January 6, 2021.