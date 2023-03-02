“We are excited to announce that we will be building a gigafactory in Mexico,” said Elon Musk, to the loudest applause of the afternoon on Wednesday. “Obviously, we will have a grand opening, a great groundbreaking, but we are excited to announce that the next new gigafactory will be in Mexico, near Monterrey. Super excited,” he added. The plant will produce Tesla’s new “next generation” vehicle.

Tesla held its Investor Day, an event in which it informs its investors of its plans, as well as its financial requirements. On Wednesday, Musk and his team unveiled what they called Master Plan 3 to accelerate the migration from fossil fuels to renewables. The company, the world’s leading electric vehicle maker, has four car manufacturing plants, which he calls “gigafactories.”

“We will continue to expand production in all our existing factories, the one in California, the one in Nevada, the one here in Texas, obviously, and the one in Shanghai. We intend to increase production in all factories, so the ‘gigamexico’ will be complementary to the production of all other factories. I want to be clear that we will not move production from anywhere to anywhere, this is over expansion of total global production. It will be good”.

“I think the Governor is here?” Musk said. “Welcome. And I think the Secretary of State also came. If anything, we’re excited to have a grand opening.” The Governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García, attended the event in Texas, as he announced on his social networks. According to sources with knowledge of the project, the investment will be around 4,500 million dollars and could reach a production of up to one million electric vehicles per year.

Entrepreneur Elon Musk during a question and answer session during Investor Day, this Wednesday in Texas Tesla (RR SS)

The Government of Joe Biden in the United States seeks that companies that produce semiconductors and electrical technologies, such as Tesla, leave China to settle in their country, or in an “allied” country, such as their main commercial partners, Mexico and Canada. Specialists have predicted that with the arrival of Tesla, Mexico will consolidate itself as a power exporter of cars and auto parts.

In recent weeks, the arrival of Tesla in Nuevo León, a state governed by an opposition party to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has been a point of tension. The Presidency offered Tesla incentives to better locate itself in the State of Hidalgo, near one of López Obrador’s emblematic works, the Felipe Ángeles International Airport. However, Tesla decided on Nuevo León, López Obrador announced Tuesday.

